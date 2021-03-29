Opinion/Letter: Remote working helps many people — but not everyone

I am writing in response to the story headlined “Is the shift to working remotely a fad or here to stay?,” published online The Daily Progress on March 22 (and in print under the headline “Remote working’s impact: Office climate changes won’t end after COVID”).

I think COVID-19 has created an amazing opportunity, allowing the people who can work at home to do so. It’s shown us how much we as a society have advanced and can adapt to new and sudden changes.

Working remotely allows people much more flexibility than ever before. The story mentions that many employers as well as employees have agreed that working remotely has been mostly successful, and with this success comes the introduction in some cases of the chance to work on a hybrid schedule.

I believe allowing such flexibility and keeping remote work open as an option will create a much happier work environment, and job satisfaction rates will increase.

Although, remote working hasn’t been a complete benefit for everyone. As mentioned in the story, according to a survey small businesses and minorities will be hurt the most by any long-term shift to remote work.