Opinion/Letter: Religion and honesty

People make an issue of religion. Nothing is simpler than religion. Nothing is more difficult than religion.
We are all born self-centered. We need to be reality-centered. Religion is supposed to get us to be reality-centered, truth-centered, God-centered — that is, honest.
If all people were honest, there would be no cheating, no crime, no war.
Religion really has its work cut out for it.
Piers Woodriff
Orange County
