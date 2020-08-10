You have permission to edit this article.
Opinion/Letter: Religion and honesty
Opinion/Letter: Religion and honesty

People make an issue of religion. Nothing is simpler than religion. Nothing is more difficult than religion.

We are all born self-centered. We need to be reality-centered. Religion is supposed to get us to be reality-centered, truth-centered, God-centered — that is, honest.

If all people were honest, there would be no cheating, no crime, no war.

Religion really has its work cut out for it. 

Piers Woodriff

Orange County

