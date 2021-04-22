Opinion/Letter: Regulation of guns, accessories is fair

I am saddened and horrified by the endless stream of murders in the United States. There is something very wrong when shoot-outs take the place of conversations, mediation or mental health care.

No problems are solved by killing someone else. Murder just creates heartache and damage to families and their communities.

The instant connection that some people, including Rep. Bob Good, make between Second Amendment rights and regulation of guns and their accessories adds to the horror. It is a false connection.

Would you say that someone is against motor vehicles because he insists that laws and regulations around safe driving be maintained? No one questions the importance of proper training, licensure and insurance to drive a car, which can be deadly if misused. Why should it be any different with a gun?

Rep. Good has recently introduced Silencers Helping Us Save Hearing Act of 2021, which “would deregulate suppressors at the federal level and preempt state law that regulates, taxes, or prohibits the possession of suppressors.” I believe this act would add to the danger people face in our country — and its timing, with the recent increase in gun deaths, is unconscionable.