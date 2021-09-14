Opinion/Letter: Regulating appearance, size could mitigate affordable housing controversy

There is an ongoing controversy over the maps and zoning designations to be used as the basis of a revised Charlottesville Comprehensive Plan.

Many homeowners from areas of single-family homes don't want the neighborhoods changed by the erection of multiple-family dwellings.

On the other hand, there is a desire to increase housing density and develop affordable housing.

The presence of multiple-family dwellings in areas of single-family homes is often visually obvious and not consistent with the look of surroundings homes.

I believe that buildings of multiple-family apartments (two to four) would be more acceptable in areas of single-family homes if the zoning standards were changed from the number of dwellings or housing units allowable per lot or per acre and replaced by regulations based on appearance, size, parking limits and percentage of the lot that can be covered by buildings.

For areas currently with single-family homes, multiple-family apartments would be allowed but restricted to be consistent with surrounding dwellings in architectural look, landscaping and parking.