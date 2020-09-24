Opinion/Letter: Register, if you haven't yet; then vote

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All registered voters have the opportunity to select the candidates they believe will make the best leaders for our government. If you haven’t registered to vote, do it now so you will be able to vote in your district. Also, make sure you are registered where you live.

Virginia has created an easier and more reasonable way for citizens who have previously lost their right to vote to have that right restored. With your rights restored, you also can vote in elections, serve on a jury and run for public office.

Every eligible citizen can have a part in deciding which candidates would make the best leaders for our state and nation. As the saying goes, you’re either a part of the solution or part of the problem.

In order to be able to vote, you must be a registered voter. If you have lost your rights in the past, you will first have to have them restored before you can register to vote.

If you need assistance or to register to vote in Charlottesville, go to the registrar’s office downtown at 120 7th Street NE, Room 142 (next to The Sprint Pavilion and across from the transit station). In Albemarle County, register at the Albemarle elections office in the Fifth Street County Office Building at 1600 5th Street Extended. Be a part of shaping Virginia’s future!