Opinion/Letter: Reforms necessary to stop abusive police

Police killings of Black and brown citizens seem to have escalated.

Some of the contributing factors discussed by many, me included, are racism, violations of department policies and bad decisions by officers. All of which translates equates to unnecessary killings.

There are instances in which deadly force is warranted.

But on April 11, a Minnesota police officer with at least 25 years of experience shot and killed 20-year-old unarmed Daunte Wright because, according to the police chief, she thought she had pulled her department-issued Taser — but instead it was her handgun.

Then we have the incident right here in Virginia, in Windsor, where U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario was stopped in December for an alleged traffic violation, which resulted in no charges or arrest, and was pepper-sprayed and thrown to the ground. This could have escalated into another death, if Lt. Nazario had resisted.

What is the solution?

Accountability, starting with independent investigations leading to arrests and prosecutions.