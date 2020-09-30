Opinion/Letter: Referendum unacceptable

Referendum unacceptable

First let me applaud The Daily Progress for allowing me the opportunity to respond to its Sept. 30 editorial signaling me out for my criticism of the redistricting referendum on this year’s ballot.

Do we need redistricting reform? Yes. But not by sliding down the slippery “ends justify the means” slope.

The General Assembly is asking Virginians to support two proposed two constitutional amendments changing the redistricting process for drawing new Senate and House districts. One adds new criteria for drawing the districts. A second creates a commission to use the criteria to draw the districts. Both amendments will pass if the referendum is approved. The ballot wording reads as follows:

“Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor’s involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?”