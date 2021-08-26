 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Redistrict by computer, not by commission
Here’s a thought. Given the current partisan conflicts in the deliberations of the newly created redistricting commission, how about letting a computer program with only two parameters determining districts: that populations be equal and geographic districts be as compact as possible.

We do not need to protect districts held by current officeholders. We need to create districts with as little political influence as possible.

Stop this self-serving political maneuvering by either side!

Larry L. Eichelberger

Albemarle County

