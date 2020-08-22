Opinion/Letter: Redevelopment process was empowering

In May 2019 I went to the Recreation Center at South First Street to play games with my two granddaughters. I noticed a flyer on the wall that asked residents to participate in work to redevelop South First Street. I signed up.
From early summer to fall 2019, 12 dedicated residents spent many Sunday evenings together learning about the ins and outs of design with a team from BRW Architects. We visited other neighborhoods to get examples of more modern communities and then identified our values and what we most liked and wanted to keep from our current community.
Next, we dove into learning: parking needs and how to read a blueprint, plan for green space, think about critical slopes and how to avoid them were all new experiences for me.
I have gained a lot from being in the Resident Planners Group. Bruce Wardell, Karim Habbab, and Kirk Keesecker from BRW Architects got me to be more open and to learn new skills that I did not think I was capable of.
Working together to get through the planning stages and to submit all the plans for Charlottesville’s approval process and the federal Housing and Urban Development process was difficult. We did not always get approvals the first time; but the team and all its helpers pulled together to get the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit application, and the site plan approved.
There is so much that I am looking forward to for South First Street redevelopment. Phase II will see 58 units replaced by 113 units that residents have designed. The plans will add five apartment buildings, but also keep the townhome layout. New spaces — including playgrounds, basketball courts, a larger community recreation center and computer lab — all make me excited for the children.
I am happy that the city government and Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority are looking ahead and making an investment in my community. I cannot wait to see which neighborhood is next. I am hoping I get to share what I have learned with them and to keep moving forward on this important work.
Annette M. Brock
Charlottesville
Information links:
https://brw-architects.com/resident-led-redevelopment
https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/planning-commission-to-hold-work-session-on-south-first-street-redevelopment/article_d695a8b0-996e-5245-af96-9db3eceaf743.html
https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/city-council-approves-permit-for-second-phase-of-south-first-street-redevelopment/article_6c841821-a218-56b5-b6ed-3d26dfc490d6.html
https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/commission-signs-off-on-south-first-street-site-plan/article_977fd348-2b74-54c4-8fd1-01203575273c.html
https://www.cvilletomorrow.org/articles/affordable-housing-activists-begin-ambitious-fall
https://www.cavalierdaily.com/article/2018/10/can-a-50-million-bond-stimulate-affordable-housing-development-in-charlottesville?fb_comment_id=2806722669353275_2809576252401250
