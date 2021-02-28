Opinion/Letter: Recycling should be everyone's concern

If you’ve ever been to a landfill or a trash transfer station, go take a look. And then notice what is buried.

Or better yet, look in any trash can. Maybe your own.

Or beside any road in the area.

Think about what would happen if we all recycled. Immediate action.

Buy only what you need and recycle what you can. Electronics. Batteries. Books. Clothes. Check out the recycling center on McIntire Road. Carefully clean and sort. Separate paper into types so it is useable once recycled. Pizza boxes. Amazon boxes.

(A shout-out to the Charlottesville Whole Foods, an Amazon-owned company, for recycling No. 5 plastics. )

Don’t let single-stream recycling assuage your guilt.

That’s right. It’s work. We can talk about existential threats all day long. But we all can do something.