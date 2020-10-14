 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Reasons to vote and make America great
Opinion/Letter: Reasons to vote and make America great

I am voting for:

» Protecting the freedom of speech and the right to bear arms.

» A Supreme Court that protects the separation of powers.

» An Electoral College that guarantees each state has an equal influence in national elections.

» A return to the excellent economy we had before the shutdown, not more taxes.

» The ability to choose how and where children are educated.

» Open immigration to those who enter legally and closed to those who disregard the law.

» A return to teaching our true history, not erasing it or revising it to suit some ideology.

» The appreciation that all life matters, from conception to birth until death.

» Equal justice under the law for all, not by political determination.

» Continuing the effort to facilitate peace in the world, not war.

» Making America great again.

James T. Stadelmaier

Albemarle County

