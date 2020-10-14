Opinion/Letter: Reasons to vote and make America great

I am voting for:
» Protecting the freedom of speech and the right to bear arms.
» A Supreme Court that protects the separation of powers.
» An Electoral College that guarantees each state has an equal influence in national elections.
» A return to the excellent economy we had before the shutdown, not more taxes.
» The ability to choose how and where children are educated.
» Open immigration to those who enter legally and closed to those who disregard the law.
» A return to teaching our true history, not erasing it or revising it to suit some ideology.
» The appreciation that all life matters, from conception to birth until death.
» Equal justice under the law for all, not by political determination.
» Continuing the effort to facilitate peace in the world, not war.
» Making America great again.
James T. Stadelmaier
Albemarle County
