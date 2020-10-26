Opinion/Letter: Rassawek preservation efforts are applauded

As a member of the local "social justice movement [that] has been calling greater attention to inequities in treatment of minorities," I salute the National Trust for Historic Preservation for calling attention to Rassawek as a nationally important endangered site and to the James River Water Authority for actions that might lead to the relocation of a controversial water pumping station. Many hundreds of us have submitted a written call to the Army Corps of Engineers, a federal agency involved in permitting the project, urging such a decision.