 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: Rassawek preservation efforts are applauded
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: Rassawek preservation efforts are applauded

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you The Daily Progress for the informative editorial "Decision should benefit Rassawek" (Oct. 18).

As a member of the local "social justice movement [that] has been calling greater attention to inequities in treatment of minorities," I salute the National Trust for Historic Preservation for calling attention to Rassawek as a nationally important endangered site and to the James River Water Authority for actions that might lead to the relocation of a controversial water pumping station. Many hundreds of us have submitted a written call to the Army Corps of Engineers, a federal agency involved in permitting the project, urging such a decision.

The JRWA has an excellent site two or three miles upstream that can provide water to developers while protecting a national treasure of significance. This is a win-win for our region. Bravo.

Richard H. "Freeman" Allan

Albemarle County

Information link:

https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/open-letter-JRWA-Rassawek-NAO-2014-00708

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert