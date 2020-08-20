Opinion/Letter: Racism must be countermanded

The horrific killing of George Floyd was partly the result of a counterfeit $20, which he might not even have known was bogus.
About 10 years ago, I had an experience with a fake $50, which I did not know was fake until I tried to use it at a grocery story. When the clerk told me the note was not real, I was astonished, having received it directly from my bank. I immediately made an appointment with the bank manager for the next day, and was able to convince him that I had received the $50 from his bank. He took the fake and credited my account.
I can imagine George Floyd in my shoes and at every step, from the store clerk to the bank manager, I wonder if he would have been believed. And in my case, of course, the police were not called.
Racism is a taught bias. I well remember my father’s efforts to indoctrinate me with racist thinking when I was a child. I wonder about Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd’s death. What did his father say to him when he was a child?
I think our nation needs to reach its children in order to counteract what they hear from their parents. I’m imagining a child-targeted remake of “Mamas, don’t let your babies grow up to be cowboys,” produced and performed by country, pop, hip-hop and soul artists: “Mamas, don’t let your babies grow up to be racists.”
William Bernard Smith
Albemarle County
