You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: Racism must be countermanded
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: Racism must be countermanded

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The horrific killing of George Floyd was partly the result of a counterfeit $20, which he might not even have known was bogus.

About 10 years ago, I had an experience with a fake $50, which I did not know was fake until I tried to use it at a grocery story. When the clerk told me the note was not real, I was astonished, having received it directly from my bank. I immediately made an appointment with the bank manager for the next day, and was able to convince him that I had received the $50 from his bank. He took the fake and credited my account.

I can imagine George Floyd in my shoes and at every step, from the store clerk to the bank manager, I wonder if he would have been believed. And in my case, of course, the police were not called.

Racism is a taught bias. I well remember my father’s efforts to indoctrinate me with racist thinking when I was a child. I wonder about Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd’s death. What did his father say to him when he was a child?

I think our nation needs to reach its children in order to counteract what they hear from their parents. I’m imagining a child-targeted remake of “Mamas, don’t let your babies grow up to be cowboys,” produced and performed by country, pop, hip-hop and soul artists: “Mamas, don’t let your babies grow up to be racists.”

William Bernard Smith

Albemarle County

Information link: https://apnews.com/b3ec2c265b33d4135e4d0e86cb67d347

Information link: https://apnews.com/b3ec2c265b33d4135e4d0e86cb67d347

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Opinion/Letter: Good dodges debate

Republican candidate for Congress Bob Good’s recent decision not to debate his Democratic opponent, Dr. Cameron Webb, is infuriating but also predictable.

Letters

Opinion/Letter: Good does voters a disservice

Unfortunately, what we’re being faced with right now is the opposite of what we need. I am talking about Bob Good’s refusal to debate Dr. Cameron Webb as they seek election to Congress from Virginia's 5th District.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert