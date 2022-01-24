Opinion/letter: Quakers fought against slavery and for vaccination

The Journal of John Woolman, a colonial era Quaker is as contemporary as it is interesting. He was an preacher in the Society of Friends, and his 1750’s Journal chronicles his travels throughout New England and the South, meeting with the various Quaker congregations. He writes about his aversion to slavery and his private conversations with Friends to try to convince them that slavery is wrong.

His work was vital to the change in hearts necessary for the developing sentiments against slavery and ultimately the success of abolition. He has been called "one of America’s uncanonized saints."

Tucked into his musings, he noted that he was traveling into an area where smallpox was raging:

“But as life and health are his [God’s] gifts, and are not to be disposed of in our own wills, to take upon us by inoculation when in health a disorder of which some die, requires great clearness of knowledge that it is our duty to do so.”

Interesting that the Quakers were trendsetters with vaccination as well as with abolition. I salute them.

Denise Zito

Free Union