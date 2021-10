Thanks to Nettle Shirts Puppet Works, led by Miranda Elliot-Raider, for presenting “Dawn-Strider” by Jane Yolen on the grassy field in Fifeville earlier this month.

What a delight, with flute, puppets and puppeteers enjoyed by all ages, genders and skin tones.

I’m looking forward to future presentations by this creative group, whose members so obviously enjoyed putting the play on, creating imaginative puppets and entertaining us! Thank you all so much.