Opinion/Letter: Punishment needed for presidential wrongdoing

I was horrified to watch insurrectionists invade the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

One refrain I heard repeatedly from pundits was: This doesn’t happen in America. In Eugene Robinson’s column on Jan. 8 (The Daily Progress, print edition), he wrote: “The scenes were like those I saw in places like Paraguay and Peru…nothing like we’ve ever seen in the United States.”

I want to caution against using American exceptionalism as a safety blanket in cases like these, because this sort of thing quite clearly does happen here — and we need to figure out what to do about that reality.

Historian Rick Perlstein draws a clear line between the unpunished lawlessness of Republicans 50 years ago to Republicans today.

President Richard Nixon flagrantly broke the law in the Watergate scandal, but President Gerald Ford pardoned him. According to Perlstein, that emboldened members of the Reagan White House to engage in Iran-Contra; H.W. Bush pardoned them. That, in turn, emboldened George W. Bush's administration to engage in war crimes and torture, Perlstein said; the Obama administration was reluctant to investigate. Why should Donald Trump and his cronies fear punishment?