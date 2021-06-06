Opinion/Letter: Public worker unions not good for community

I am writing in response to a letter published May 21 headlined “Public sector unions help workers, others” (The Daily Progress). Of course, as the author said, such unions help their members, but I disagree about the overall public good of public sector unions.

The basic problem is that such unions use their political arms to elect officials who will favor their positions, which generally are increasing salaries and benefit perks. This creates a situation in which elected officials disburse general tax revenues and benefits to a select group of citizens. Other citizens are taxed to provide these benefits.

I was a public sector employee for 32 years. During that time, I had civil service protection, many paid holidays, generous sick and disability leave, and a pension plan.

I believe public sector employees already have many benefits that those working in the private sector lack. I am against adding union demands and campaign funding for sympathetic politicians to the list of current public sector advantages.