Opinion/Letter: Public schools should find a way to re-open

I believe in the seriousness of the coronavirus and support the science aimed at containing it and the merits of social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing. I support all health-care workers, also, and am grateful for them.
But does anyone else see the irony in that our restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses are open — but not all of our public schools?
I see businesses erecting plastic shields, and opening doors and windows to improve ventilation, in order to protect their employees and customers. I also see parents struggling to maintain their jobs, as they attempt to homeschool their children.
I see colleges playing sports while in the same breath reprimanding their students for engaging in social gatherings as they keep them from the classrooms.
I see my child attend “school” every day in her room as her education erodes to a mere shadow of what it was this time last year. I see these same students being expected to read, write essays, do math, take SATs and apply to college.
I see adolescents suffering mental health issues that, in time, will become a pandemic of another type.
I see our valuable teachers lecturing to black boxes and wondering if anyone is listening.
Why did the Albemarle County School Board not consider conducting classes outside during the summer and fall? Failing to take advantage of outdoor weather wasted precious instruction time.
Stop wasting precious time, money and resources surveying the parents, and open the schools to all grade levels. Get real; what we are doing now is not sustainable.
Carrie J. Eisenberg
Albemarle County
