Opinion/Letter: Public schools should find a way to re-open

I believe in the seriousness of the coronavirus and support the science aimed at containing it and the merits of social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing. I support all health-care workers, also, and am grateful for them.

But does anyone else see the irony in that our restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses are open — but not all of our public schools?

I see businesses erecting plastic shields, and opening doors and windows to improve ventilation, in order to protect their employees and customers. I also see parents struggling to maintain their jobs, as they attempt to homeschool their children.

I see colleges playing sports while in the same breath reprimanding their students for engaging in social gatherings as they keep them from the classrooms.

I see my child attend “school” every day in her room as her education erodes to a mere shadow of what it was this time last year. I see these same students being expected to read, write essays, do math, take SATs and apply to college.

I see adolescents suffering mental health issues that, in time, will become a pandemic of another type.

I see our valuable teachers lecturing to black boxes and wondering if anyone is listening.