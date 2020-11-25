Opinion/Letter: Public housing has equal right to security

I am writing in response to the editorial headlined “Presence of police is needed,” published in The Daily Progress on Nov. 18.

The members of Charlottesville’s public housing community are requesting more police. Unfortunately, these members do not feel safe in their own neighborhoods.

The city also can put money toward neighborhood watches or work on rebuilding the neighborhoods.

There needs to be a shift in the way that public housing is viewed to create an inclusive and safe community for everybody involved.

Brooke Andris

Albemarle County