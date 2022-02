I am very worried that the destruction of American democracy will soon be a fact. Signs of rising dictatorship are easy to find.



Newt Gingrich spoke recently of jailing political rivals.



Tucker Carlson praises the autocratic government of Hungary, which silences and jails journalists who criticize the government. (His program is shown on Russian state TV. )



New election laws in some states replace nonpartisan poll workers (board members, observers, counters) with party loyalists who promote the big lie and decertification of the last election. Some state legislatures will be allowed to overturn the results of the popular vote.



Candidates in Michigan advise their supporters to come to the polls armed and ready to "lock and load" if they see something they dislike.



If we hope to retain the freedom to express our thoughts, freedom to have safe and fair voting, and all the other freedoms that we enjoy now, then we must overcome the propaganda, lies, and anti-democratic tactics.



The populace needs to take these threats seriously and to urgently do what we can now to avert loss of the liberty that we so prize.



Margaret Rice Charlottesville



S urgently do what we can now to avert loss of the liberties that we so prize.