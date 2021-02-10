Opinion/Letter: Proposed hotel would worsen traffic risks

In "Residents question need for new hotel" (The Daily Progress Jan. 26 online, Jan. 27 in print), community members ask whether the Pantops area needs another hotel.

Suburban Capital seeks to build the 125-room Overlook Hotel and is asking Albemarle County to change the zoning for the nearly 2.7 acre lot. This is not just a question of Pantops needing another hotel (there already are the Hilton Garden Inn, Comfort Inn, the under-construction Holiday Inn Express and a proposed Hampton Inn), but rather a question of traffic safety. The site, next to the SunTrust bank building, is an accident waiting to happen.

The lot has frontage on U.S. 250, and the rear of the property abuts on Hansen Road/Beverly Drive.

Considering that most of the guests likely will be coming from Interstate 64 onto U.S. 250, and assuming that access to the hotel is via Hansen Drive, if visitors miss that intersection they would have to make a U-turn somewhere.

It is treacherous enough making simple left turns from U.S. 250 without having travelers not familiar with the area possibly attempting to make U-turns.