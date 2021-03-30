Opinion/Letter: Proposed card policy seems open to misuse

Re: “Credit card allowance proposed,” The Daily Progress, March 24, Page A1”

A credit card allowance for individual Charlottesville councilors? It’s a slush fund.

No matter how well intentioned the idea, whenever government officials are given public moneys to spend as they wish, the practice is ripe for misuse, favoritism, discrimination and, ultimately, corruption.

Suppose a councilor gives money to one organization that supports his or her side — but doesn’t fund an opposition group? That will be called discrimination and a violation of duty. I can just imagine the outrage.

What is to prevent councilors from giving all the money to one group? Or, if they fund a variety of groups, will they ask for those groups’ endorsements when they run for office? Or ask for recommendations when they apply for jobs? Or give groups money in order to obtain their support?

That might not happen, of course, but it looks bad.

What next? Each councilor’s ability to let $2,500 contracts? A credit card “allowance” is a slippery slope, period.