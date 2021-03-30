Opinion/Letter: Proposed card policy seems open to misuse

Re: “Credit card allowance proposed,” The Daily Progress, March 24, Page A1”
A credit card allowance for individual Charlottesville councilors? It’s a slush fund.
No matter how well intentioned the idea, whenever government officials are given public moneys to spend as they wish, the practice is ripe for misuse, favoritism, discrimination and, ultimately, corruption.
Suppose a councilor gives money to one organization that supports his or her side — but doesn’t fund an opposition group? That will be called discrimination and a violation of duty. I can just imagine the outrage.
What is to prevent councilors from giving all the money to one group? Or, if they fund a variety of groups, will they ask for those groups’ endorsements when they run for office? Or ask for recommendations when they apply for jobs? Or give groups money in order to obtain their support?
That might not happen, of course, but it looks bad.
What next? Each councilor’s ability to let $2,500 contracts? A credit card “allowance” is a slippery slope, period.
Instead, I suggest the city eliminate all credit cards. Let all city employees use their own credit cards, PayPal accounts, etc., and submit reimbursement forms and receipts. Millions of employees do this; why not city officials?
But if city officials simply must have credit cards, I suggest the city attorney and city manager consult the credit card usage policies of at least three other cities and recommend the most restrictive policies; any hint of a slush fund might jeopardize the city’s bond rating, among other things.
Instead of a slush fund, the city should be ensuring that all City Council and commission meetings, now and in the future, are hybrid — i.e., people can participate in person or via Zoom. The technology exists to make physical access to meetings unnecessary.
Let’s face it: Almost everyone has Zoom access these days or knows how to get it. There is no need for people to be at a council meeting or any other city meeting, if the right investments are made.
This is the way to ensure equal access for everyone so that every voice can be heard. Not by handing out city money to friends and supporters.
Catherine E. Wray
Charlottesville