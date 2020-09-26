Opinion/Letter: Progress photo brings joy

Andrew Shurtleff's photo of the monarch butterfly on the front page of the Sept. 23 Daily Progress was stunningly beautiful, and much needed while we are otherwise bombarded by bad news. Thank you so much for bringing smiles to our faces.
That photo should win a Pulitzer Prize, not only for outstanding photography, but as a public service during these troubling times.
Thank you, Daily Progress!
Bruce Grant
Albemarle County
