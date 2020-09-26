 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: Progress photo brings joy
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: Progress photo brings joy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Andrew Shurtleff's photo of the monarch butterfly on the front page of the Sept. 23 Daily Progress was stunningly beautiful, and much needed while we are otherwise bombarded by bad news. Thank you so much for bringing smiles to our faces.

That photo should win a Pulitzer Prize, not only for outstanding photography, but as a public service during these troubling times.

Thank you, Daily Progress!

Bruce Grant

Albemarle County

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert