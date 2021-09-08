Opinion/Letter: Progress in justice, personal understanding

I am an old white woman who grew up in the suburbs of southeastern Pennsylvania. During that time, the rich and middle income (all white) lived in “nice” neighborhoods, and the poor (mostly Black) lived in low-income neighborhoods.

This is hard to write, but as a young person it didn’t occur to me that it could be otherwise; this was just the way it was.

But as I grew older, I occasionally wondered if the poor of all races might be able to live in similar housing on the same street, and have the same education and the same types of jobs. I never talked to anyone about it, because no one ever talked about it.

My point is that the lives of the poor were hidden, yet visible. I could see that the poor were poor, but no one showed me why they were poor — always and forever, it seemed.

Retirement brought time to look around, meet new people, attend meetings of government and non-profit agencies whose ostensible thrust was to “help the poor.” There was never enough money.