Opinion/Letter: Progress in justice, personal understanding

I am an old white woman who grew up in the suburbs of southeastern Pennsylvania. During that time, the rich and middle income (all white) lived in “nice” neighborhoods, and the poor (mostly Black) lived in low-income neighborhoods.
This is hard to write, but as a young person it didn’t occur to me that it could be otherwise; this was just the way it was.
But as I grew older, I occasionally wondered if the poor of all races might be able to live in similar housing on the same street, and have the same education and the same types of jobs. I never talked to anyone about it, because no one ever talked about it.
My point is that the lives of the poor were hidden, yet visible. I could see that the poor were poor, but no one showed me why they were poor — always and forever, it seemed.
Retirement brought time to look around, meet new people, attend meetings of government and non-profit agencies whose ostensible thrust was to “help the poor.” There was never enough money.
I attended felony hearings, drug court sessions, peer-support re-entry groups. I read books citing Supreme Court decisions, acts of Congress, legislation, ordinances, codes, policies, plans and traditions specifically and historically designed to keep the poor down and easily incarcerated (especially Blacks and Latinx), whether for cause or not.
Some Black leaders are heroic in their stamina, courage and creativity. And certain white allies have contributed meaningfully to the enormous task of justice.
Some progress has been made, but much, much more has to change in order to fund meaningful legal justice, education, housing and jobs with benefits to enable accumulation of equity and the ability for all low-income people who are able to rise from poverty.
Edith Good
Charlottesville