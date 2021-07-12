Opinion/Letter: Prioritize the fight against human trafficking

Intentionally setting priorities is difficult. Yet we all need to. And we do it whether we realize it or not. Our priorities are found in what we do, not what we say.

Statues may be fine topics for political scorecards; reparations for past wrongs, an interesting debate topic. But I think another issue trumps these by far: modern-day slavery.

An estimated 403,000-plus Americans and foreigners are being trafficked in our “land of the free and home of the brave,” predominately for work and for sex: children, women, men.

Slavery — here, now — in our country is thriving. And it’s at an all-time high worldwide.

Why isn’t this at the top of our agenda? Several reasons, I think.

One, invisibility. By its nature and because of its illegality, human trafficking runs underground. It’s difficult to notice.

However, many cases are not invisible. We are simply blind. The enslaved work on our roofs, in our schools, at our nursing homes. Good news: This blindness is curable.