I don’t know how anyone could have missed it, but who has not noticed the growing amounts of litter on our streets?

When did it become OK to toss beer cans out of your car window as you drive down local roads? It is disgraceful that so many people seem to think it’s someone else’s responsibility to pick up their trash.

Our local governments need to get the trash picked up, but it is the responsibility of all of us to not litter!

Cynthia Neff

Albemarle County