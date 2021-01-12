Opinion/Letter: Presidential impeachment justified over abuse of power

The House of Representatives has a moral responsibility to impeach the president for his conduct, regardless whether the Senate removes him from office.

Remember that during the presidential debates, when asked to denounce white supremacists such as the Proud Boys, the president instead told them to “stand back and stand by.” And what were they to stand by for? Apparently, for the president to call upon them to march on the Capitol if he lost the election.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is right to call for a second impeachment, even with only a few days left. Both the Constitution and our integrity call upon us to stand up against such a serious abuse of presidential power.

Marvin Edwards

Albemarle County