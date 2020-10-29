 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: Preserve democracy by removing Trump
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: Preserve democracy by removing Trump

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The late Elijah Cummings asked, "When we're dancing with the angels, the question will be asked, 'In 2019, what did we do to keep our democracy intact? Did we stand on the sidelines and say nothing?'"

Now it's 2020, and we have the power to do something: We can vote out a president who would destroy our democracy by sowing doubt about the validity of our elections and declaring that he, as president, has the right to do “whatever I want.”

Now, in 2020, we, the people, by the simple act of casting a vote, can throw this would-be dictator out of office. We must do this to save our democracy, for ourselves and for generations to come. It's not OK to "stand on the sidelines" any longer.

Laurie Seidenberg

Albemarle County

Information links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elijah_Cummings

https://www.baltimoresun.com/politics/bs-md-cummings-transcript-20190228-story.html

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/trump-casts-doubt-election-agency-contradicts-73801127

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2019/07/23/trump-falsely-tells-auditorium-full-teens-constitution-gives-him-right-do-whatever-i-want

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert