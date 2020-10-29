Opinion/Letter: Preserve democracy by removing Trump

The late Elijah Cummings asked, "When we're dancing with the angels, the question will be asked, 'In 2019, what did we do to keep our democracy intact? Did we stand on the sidelines and say nothing?'"

Now it's 2020, and we have the power to do something: We can vote out a president who would destroy our democracy by sowing doubt about the validity of our elections and declaring that he, as president, has the right to do “whatever I want.”

Now, in 2020, we, the people, by the simple act of casting a vote, can throw this would-be dictator out of office. We must do this to save our democracy, for ourselves and for generations to come. It's not OK to "stand on the sidelines" any longer.

Laurie Seidenberg

Albemarle County