Opinion/Letter: Postal Service delays cause economic harm

Postal Service delays cause economic harm

What on Earth has happened to the U.S. Postal Service? Once a proud, reliable institution, it seems to have fallen into chaos and confusion — at least here in Fluvanna County.

While delays in delivery were understandable and excusable over the holiday period, given increased volume and the impact of the pandemic, delivery service has continued to deteriorate to a level that threatens to leave individuals exposed to economic damage.

It doesn’t really matter that Christmas cards mailed in early December are only now beginning to trickle in; it is a minor inconvenience when notices of sales and savings arrive after their expiration date; but when utility and other bills arrive only after their due date, it can lead to late fees and a negative impact on credit ratings.

In common with many others, I have switched most financial transactions online. (Is this the real aim of the Postal Service?) But there are many of my senior neighbors for whom this is not an option and for whom these delays go far beyond inconvenience.

Meanwhile, attaching a “Forever” stamp to my first-class mailing should not imply that that is just how long it is going to take to reach its destination.