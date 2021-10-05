Opinion/Letter: Postal record still bad, future doubtful

This is the first time I have had to write a second letter to the editor on a subject. Unfortunately, this subject deserves multiple letters from others in addition to my own.

The U.S. Postal Service is completely out of control. On most days, we get no service. On Oct. 1, the USPS caught up! I received 38 pieces of mail, plus a parcel. Nine of these were first class.

Recently, I mailed documents to our local Social Security office at Pantops, 7.6 miles away. It took 23 days for the documents to arrive. By the time they arrived, the Social Security Administration had closed our application.

I now read that the Postal Service is reducing standards for first-class mail delivery even further!

We can no longer count on our first-class mail arriving in a reasonable period. We are left with electronic communications for any important items that would normally go first-class mail.