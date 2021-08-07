Opinion/Letter: Postal clerk helpful; blame others for mail delays

Like many others, I have recently had significant challenges with delivery delays and missing packages from the U.S. Postal Service, but I had the good fortune to encounter Cindy Frazier-Mina, a clerk at the Charlottesville post office on U.S. 29.

Lines have been long and tempers short, but I observed Cindy expressing concern and listening carefully to each customer's concerns, and doing her best to resolve the problem — or at least to offer an explanation for the severe understaffing the postal service is experiencing.

I had to return to the post office several times, and each time she patiently explained the situation, personally checked with supervisors and coworkers, and diligently searched the post office for my mail. This perseverance paid off when she located my missing packages, as well as months of delayed mail.

Cindy is not alone. Many of her coworkers at the post office share her commitment and would like nothing more than to provide the excellent service that many of us have come to expect. They have been placed in an impossible situation, and are doing their very best to make it work.