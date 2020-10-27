 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Poll workers step up to support democracy
Opinion/Letter: Poll workers step up to support democracy

When I deployed to Iraq in 2010, I quickly researched how I could cast my vote in the midterm election. I had voted by mail in 2008 when I was active duty at Ft. Benning, Georgia, and wanted to be sure my vote would be counted.

More than that, our soldiers were tasked with protecting the Iraqi parliamentary election, and seeing the struggles of a new democracy reaffirmed my commitment to my home nation and the civic responsibility to voting.

This year I’m looking to go one step further by volunteering to serve as a poll worker here in Charlottesville. Much like the military, Election Day rests on the shoulders of those citizens willing to volunteer to serve their communities and their country, never more so than during our current time of crisis.

COVID-19 has affected us all — our health, our economy, and our electoral process. With the overall majority of poll volunteers over the age of 60, and thus more susceptible to harmful effects of the coronavirus, our polling stations are facing a critical shortage of volunteers. With an expected record turnout and with disinformation sowing mistrust in the process, it’s critical that veterans and citizens alike step up to ensure a free and fair voting process for everyone.

Every service-member in our military swears an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign or domestic.” And make no mistake — our election is under attack. Our election is under threat, and this we must defend.

Will Woldenberg

Charlottesville

Information links:

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/22/us/politics/russia-election-interference-hacks.html

https://powerthepolls.vfai.org/

