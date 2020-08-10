You have permission to edit this article.
Opinion/Letter: Politics and the need to protect life
Opinion/Letter: Politics and the need to protect life

I am not a single-issue voter. However, there is an issue that is my No. 1 priority. If both candidates in a race agreed that life begins at conception and must be protected, I’d move on to other issues.

But why prioritize life as my first?

I love babies. They’re little people. It is one thing that attracted my wife to me, according to her. Pretty unsophisticated decision-making, huh?   

However, I’ve learned a thing or two in 61 years. We make many choices based on desire, then justify them with facts. A few examples might be favorite teams, sports cars, marriage, even religion.

On July 26 at 10:34 a.m., I became a granddad for the second time. No amount of logic or legal nicety will convince me that the day before, or the month before, or six months before that date, this little fellow lacked inherent value.

But for some people, even 10:35 a.m. is not too late for making the decision to let him live or not. So if it is permissible to “off” a specific people group and a candidate agrees, that candidate won’t get my vote. If this sounds simplistic, I make no apologies. You may call me “single-issue”; it would be incorrect. 

However, right now I’m more interested in my 10-day old grandson.

Douglas Woodside

Albemarle County

