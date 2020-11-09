Opinion/Letter: Political wounds were not fault of Republicans

I write in reply to the letter to the editor of Nov. 5 suggesting that now Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Barrett should have withdrawn her name from consideration to please Democrats.

The author opines that such would have “helped unify and heal” and writes that, instead, Barrett’s nomination and approval will be seen as making the court illegitimate. Seen as illegitimate by whom?

Indeed, it was the immediate reaction of Democrats and portions of the media to Barrett’s nomination that turned “unify and heal” on its very head; otherwise, there likely would not have been anything about this run-of-the-mill process that should require unifying and healing.

Ron Joseph

Lynchburg