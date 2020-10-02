 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Political vandalism vs. civilization
Opinion/Letter: Political vandalism vs. civilization

I worked locally on the 2016 election, and was stunned that many of the political signs I put up were taken down, sometimes within 24 hours. I was naive enough to believe that in a democracy, we are respectful of everyone’s desire to have his or her candidate win.

This year, as we approach the election, I see another variation of this — the defacing of political signs. These acts break basic values we all share for fair play, respect and good sportsmanship. We are taught these norms as children on the sports field because they are so important to a civilized society.

Currently, it is popular to express our anger, to justify actions that break trust and fuel fear and partisanship. But remember: Tears in our social fabric are not easily mended. It is easy to spray paint over a sign. Much harder to restore trust and respect. Our actions determine what kind of community and nation we live in.

Audrey A. Irvine

Albemarle County

Letters

