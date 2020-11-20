Opinion/Letter: Political process is for people of faith, too

My comments will be irrelevant for those who do not share my worldview, and they will be disregarded by many who do share it. However, I am thankful that, at least for the time being, I still have the freedom to express my personal opinion.

My greatest disappointment in this election cycle has been with those who share my biblical faith but maintain that we of faith should not be involved in the political process. They say God is in control and faith leaders should not participate in the discourse of politics. I totally agree that God is in control, but I believe he reveals his will through the Bible.

In my humble understanding of the Bible, God teaches us to be good stewards of our blessings. I believe that for each of my blessings there are standards for personal responsibility. A farmer of faith does not simply throw out seeds and then say, “God will take care of it.” He knows good cultivation practices are expected along with his faith.

I agree wholeheartedly with those who, after the election, are now saying, “God is still in control.” However, at the same time, I have no doubt that God’s expectations for stewardship are still in place.