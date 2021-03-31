 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Political declamations come to Charlottesville
Opinion/Letter: Political declamations come to Charlottesville

It is commonplace now to celebrate politically tendentious but otherwise incomprehensible nonsense fit for declaiming at important civic occasions, from presidential inaugurations on down.

Why shouldn’t Charlottesville’s mayor get in on the action? You go, girl!

James V. Capua

Greene County

