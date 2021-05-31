 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Police protect us; we should encourage them
Opinion/Letter: Police protect us; we should encourage them

As reported in The Daily Progress on May 6, Charlottesville police had then responded to their 103rd report of shots fired. (And then there was the incident on May 28.)

Officers responding to these calls must consider a variety of situations that could take their lives. Their courage alone makes them heroes, not villains, to me.

The police are our first line of defense against criminals; and they need to be aided, not hampered by our government officials. Perhaps a stop-and-frisk policy, which New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams said “is an effective tool when employed legally.”

Supporting the police is not supporting their immunity from illegal actions; rather, it is encouragement for doing the sometimes dangerous job of protecting us.

James T. Stadelmaier

Albemarle County

Information link: https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/news/2021/05/25/eric-adams-explains-why-he-supports-stop-and-frisk--when-it-s-used-legally

