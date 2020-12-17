Opinion/Letter: Police, others deserve community's support

I read almost daily about the hateful, arrogant, fear agendas of the radical activists in Charlottesville. Now it appears that a church has joined in, based on hearsay and perceived injustices ("Brackney refutes profiling claim," The Daily Progress, Dec. 11). These groups are not interested in truth, only in tearing down the fabric of Charlottesville.

Amid this toxic environment, well over a dozen top employees of the city government have recently left. How can Charlottesville employ good people under these circumstances?

I tell people hired by the city to rent, don't buy, as activists are going to make your life miserable.

The community needs to step up and support the police department, fire department and other city employees.

When was the last time you thanked a firefighter, city clerk or police officer for what they do? I have done ride-alongs with the police for 50-plus years and have never seen anything but the utmost professionalism and assistance toward the community. This is in spite of low wages and activists’ abuse.