Opinion/Letter: Police officers put lives on line in service to city

I served in the Charlottesville Police Department 1981-2012. During my 31-year career, I held the ranks of patrolman, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain.

I want to push back on the false narrative I hear represented by the current mayor of Charlottesville and a small group of supporters: that the Charlottesville Police Department is a systemically racist organization. The mayor and others make these claims while offering no evidence or rational argument to support them. I submit that these accusations are absurd and demonstrably false.

I served the majority of my career under two police chiefs, John DeKoven Bowen and Timothy J. Longo — two of the finest human beings I’ve ever known. Both chiefs were recognized by community leaders of all races in Charlottesville as men of honor and integrity who ran an outstanding police department.

The Charlottesville Police Department was viewed with high regard locally and statewide as a professional and well-run organization.

To suggest either of these chiefs ran a racist department is uninformed at best, and at worst a harmful falsehood perpetrated for political gain.