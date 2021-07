I find rich guys joy-riding into space obnoxious. They seem to feel that spaceships are the RVs of the future.

Escaping gravity for six minutes or six months will not provide escapism from the gravity of planet Earth's problems: pandemic, global warming, species extinction, nuclear war, etc.

The less flashy philanthropy of people like the Gateses, Warren Buffett, Mike Bloomberg and others will do much more toward the survival of our planet.

John Beard

Albemarle County