Opinion/Letter: Pipeline easements still plague landowners

More than seven months after the Atlantic Coast Pipeline was canceled, landowners along the ACP’s 600-mile path continue to be plagued by “zombie easements” — legal agreements that live on long after the project for which they were obtained was killed.

The easements severely restrict what the property owners can do with their land. They impair landowners’ ability to sell their land, and burden their peace of mind since the company could transfer the easements to another company at any time.

An Atlantic Coast Pipeline spokesperson has stated that the company does not intend to voluntarily release the easements and has not ruled out selling the easements to another party, saying only it “…has no plans to do so at this time.”

Atlantic’s stance places a severe, continuing and unwarranted burden on properties with zombie easements.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission must act to solve these problems, because it is the agency that awarded the essential certificate of “public convenience and necessity” opening the door to Atlantic’s use of eminent domain to obtain the easements.