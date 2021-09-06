Opinion/Letter: Personal wealth can unbalance fair politics

As a long-time student of and believer in democracy, I am baffled by what seems to be the indifference of our people to the idea of individuals financing themselves in politics. It seems to me that it trivializes the whole process of public elections to allow any individual to spend vast amounts of personal wealth on expensive TV time and printed material with the intention of reaching voters to win an election, although Virginia law allows it, much to my dismay.

In particular, I am concerned about Virginia’s current governor’s election. Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate, had raised nearly $16 million for his campaign by May 31, $12 million of that in loans from himself. Youngkin’s campaign said he hopes to raise $75 million for his campaign but has not specified how much of that will come from his own bank account.

I believe my vote is worth more than any amount of money will buy, and that the governorship of our beloved commonwealth is not for sale.

Norvene Vest

Albemarle County

