Opinion/Letter: People should get vaccine — and prove it

It’s too bad the mask mandate has been dropped. I don’t trust you to have met the guideline for inoculations, so I will continue to wear a mask anyway.

I think any employer or restaurant owner should require people to prove they have had both shots by requiring them to show their vaccination cards.

You are only cheating yourself and your family by avoiding getting the vaccine. I do hope you do not infect your children or other family members.

If we are in a public place and you see me wearing a mask, please leave or sit far away from me. Better yet, stay home; keep me and my family safe.

Ron Granitz Sr.

Albemarle County