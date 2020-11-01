Opinion/Letter: Past housing problems raise serious concerns

The story “A new day for public housing” (The Daily Progress, Oct. 25) is both encouraging and frightening.

It is encouraging because it appears that John Sales, the new director of the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, is bringing some management skill to the authority at last. It is profoundly troubling because too many serious problems were allowed to accrue without sufficient notice to City Council or the public.

That 64 vacancies accumulated without serious objection from the CRHA management or the Public Housing Association is most troubling.

We are told that the two major reasons for this situation were (1) poor data management, in which “people move out without notice” and units were not “transferred to a new software system”; and (2) inadequate maintenance by just “four staff members trying to address all work orders,” so that vacant units could not quickly be repaired and prepared for new tenants.

Dave Norris, the authority’s redevelopment coordinator, is quoted as saying that the maintenance crew was a “skeleton staff” hamstrung by “antiquated procedures and technology.” Why were these conditions allowed to persist?