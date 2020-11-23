Opinion/Letter: Passage of compact needed for fair voting

Passage of compact

needed for fair voting

Our Virginia legislature is currently considering a proposal that would contribute toward turning the presidential election from one that is carried out through the Electoral College to one that is decided by the nation’s popular vote.

Under the compact, Virginia would agree to award its electoral votes to the presidential ticket that receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. “The compact goes into effect when states cumulatively possessing a majority of the electoral votes have joined the compact,” according to the bill summary.

Currently, states representing 196 of the 270 Electoral College votes have joined the compact. Without amending the Constitution, this compact will effectively turn the Electoral College into a national popular vote system by awarding all of its 270-plus electoral votes to the person who wins the national popular vote.