Opinion/Letter: Passage of compact needed for fair voting

Passage of compact
needed for fair voting
Our Virginia legislature is currently considering a proposal that would contribute toward turning the presidential election from one that is carried out through the Electoral College to one that is decided by the nation’s popular vote.
Under the compact, Virginia would agree to award its electoral votes to the presidential ticket that receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. “The compact goes into effect when states cumulatively possessing a majority of the electoral votes have joined the compact,” according to the bill summary.
Currently, states representing 196 of the 270 Electoral College votes have joined the compact. Without amending the Constitution, this compact will effectively turn the Electoral College into a national popular vote system by awarding all of its 270-plus electoral votes to the person who wins the national popular vote.
The Electoral College gives the voters in some states more weight than their peers in other states. In Wyoming, for example, there is one Electoral College representative per approximately 142,000 people; in Virginia, there is one representative per approximately 473,000 people. Virginia ranks 42nd out of the 50 states — one of the worst values in the nation. A vote cast in Wyoming has 2.75 times the weight of a vote cast in Virginia toward electing a president.
It’s time to switch to a system that gives every voting citizen an equal voice in electing a president.
HB 177 has passed the House of Delegates. In February of this year, the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee voted 14-1 to push the bill to the 2021 session. I, for one, encourage our senators to support this proposal. I hope others will likewise encourage our state Senate to support it.
Robert E. Klonoski
Charlottesville
Information links:
https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?201+bil+HB0177
https://www.nationalpopularvote.com/state-status
http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/map_of_the_week/2012/11/presidential_election_a_map_showing_the_vote_power_of_all_50_states.html
https://www.virginiamercury.com/2020/02/25/national-popular-vote-proposal-fails-in-va-senate-committee/
