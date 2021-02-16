Opinion/Letter: Park access could be focus of new mission

Our community’s many veterans and active duty personnel exemplify how we can achieve any mission with harmony and humor, through our mutual respect of one another’s service to our country; that is so evident among all of us.
Maybe we could embark on a new mission, rallying around the common purpose of helping our city achieve better access for all our citizens to the beautiful eastern section of McIntire Park.
Our community has supported the botanical garden folks’ mission to get access at the northern side of the park. What about real access to the many beautiful acres in other areas of the park? These include the skate park, the historic Dogwood Vietnam Memorial and, of course, endless possibilities for daily outdoor recreation.
For our veterans, this could be a redemptive mission: that of helping all our citizens gain access to the park by supporting a proposed connector pedestrian bridge and a new parking lot on the existing knoll.
I believe that supporting such a project will give back to our community’s veterans an opportunity to reconcile with their souls. We veterans call the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial on the knoll on the southeastern corner of McIntire Park “the Hill That Heals.”
Therefore, I ask our citizens to encourage their city councilors to adopt this project (the proposed parking area and pedestrian bridge) into the five-year Capital Improvements Plan as soon as possible. This will give it the legitimacy necessary for veterans to begin fundraising for what is truly a gift of access to some of the most beautiful acres that bless our fair city.
I believe veteran’s organizations stand ready, alongside many other organizations in our community, to assist with this worthwhile access project to benefit all our community’s citizens.
Bruce Eades
Albemarle County