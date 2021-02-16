Opinion/Letter: Park access could be focus of new mission

Our community’s many veterans and active duty personnel exemplify how we can achieve any mission with harmony and humor, through our mutual respect of one another’s service to our country; that is so evident among all of us.

Maybe we could embark on a new mission, rallying around the common purpose of helping our city achieve better access for all our citizens to the beautiful eastern section of McIntire Park.

Our community has supported the botanical garden folks’ mission to get access at the northern side of the park. What about real access to the many beautiful acres in other areas of the park? These include the skate park, the historic Dogwood Vietnam Memorial and, of course, endless possibilities for daily outdoor recreation.

For our veterans, this could be a redemptive mission: that of helping all our citizens gain access to the park by supporting a proposed connector pedestrian bridge and a new parking lot on the existing knoll.