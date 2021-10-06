Opinion/Letter: Parents should be more assertive — not less

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, in an exchange during the Sept. 28 gubernatorial debate, said he does not believe parents should tell schools what to teach during a discussion about sexually explicit materials in schools.

"I'm not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decision," McAuliffe said. "... I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

McAuliffe's opposition to parents' rights is typical for modern progressives, who seem to view children as yet another group oppressed by hierarchy. In this case, children must be heroically liberated from their deplorable parents. Liberation usually means radical political, sexual and social indoctrination that often deconstructs many "normative" values and traditional virtues.

This often translates into tearing down a young person's ideas of what is the best behavior concerning sex, sexuality and gender and replacing them with new ideas that have few boundaries or guardrails. Remember the days when parents, teachers, and society were all trying to protect children by laying down a foundation based on wisdom, courage, kindness, respect, humility and self-discipline?