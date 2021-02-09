 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Pardoning Trump could bring U.S. unity
Opinion/Letter: Pardoning Trump could bring U.S. unity

President Biden holds his bid for unity in our nation in his pardon authority. Granting a pardon for Donald J. Trump for his alleged crime of incitement of insurrection moves our Congress toward unity.

If Mr. Trump accepts the pardon, he admits his guilt and no impeachment trial is held in the Senate. If Mr. Trump declines the pardon, the Senate proceeds to the trial and Republicans can join Democrats to convict Mr. Trump.

President Biden brings the Congress and us together with either outcome.

John Thomas Ashley

Albemarle County

