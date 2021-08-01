Opinion/Letter: Pantops needs better access for pedestrians

I was brought up a Baptist. Now, I am neither Muslim, Jew, Catholic, nor Presbyterian: I am a Pedestrian, as much as anything else. I sometimes testify about the need for crosswalks in the area of Albemarle County, where I live — a county where the Pantops population and number of businesses have burgeoned, but whose sidewalks and crosswalks have remained largely unchanged.

The Broadus Baptist Church, for example, is in easy walking distance of the major new developments of Cascadia and the new Riverview Village, as well as the very large Avemore apartment/townhomes complex and of The Independence. But these resident have no pedestrian access to that church, except along the dangerous traffic lanes of narrow Stony Point Road.

Even from the viewpoint of many agnostics, our churches, mosques, and synagogues of all faiths are a humanitarian and civilized feature of our society.

I believe the Board of Supervisors can do more to incorporate opportunities for healthy and enjoyable pedestrian travel to nearby businesses, schools, and churches of the Pantops area.

Chuck Hawkins

Albemarle County